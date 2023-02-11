APC sinking Nigeria deeper into abyss of misery, death –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari of sinking the country and citizens much deeper into the abyss of misery, poverty and preventable deaths since its inception into power. In a statement signed by its President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, yesterday in Abuja, ASUU also accused the current administration of being selfish, unpatriotic and suffocating the citizens through its anti-poor policies.

He said: “To say Nigerians are gasping for breath under the suffocating atmosphere created by the ruling class is to state the obvious. Governments at the federal, state and council levels appear enamoured of policies which aggravate the suffering of the mass of Nigerians. “Expectedly, the Supreme Court ruling which halted the 10th February, 2023 deadline on the Naira design policy should somewhat mitigate the aggravated suffering of Nigerians occasioned by yet another anti-poor policy. “The crisis arising from the redesign of the country’s currency reverberated in every sector of the economy and it will require very serious efforts by developmental economists to fully determine the magnitude of its damage. The ambush tactic of Godwin Emefiele to “eliminate cash” was applied in India in 2016 with unsalutary consequences.

“So, ASUU commends the Supreme Court for siding with the suffering Nigerians whose miserable lives would have been compounded by Emefiele’s policy if they are not sent to their early graves by it. “In the same way government’s explanation on non-circulation of the redesigned currency is meaningless, no attempt to rationalize non-accessibility of petroleum products is tenable. This outgoing government raised Nigerians’ hope of fixing the country’s refineries when it was coming to power in 2015. “Eight years down the line, it has been giving one excuse after another; allowing a free rein to the oil subsidy scammers! Nigerians know the truth; they know the local refineries can work if the core leadership of the ruling class is willing to commit class suicide. But it’s a poisonous tablet none is willing to swallow! “As Nigerians continue to lick the socio-economic injuries inflicted on them by unpatriotic, selfish and rent-seeking politicians, the more the country sinks deeper and deeper into the abyss of poverty, unemployment and underemployment, preventable diseases and death, insecurity, ignorance and misery.

“In the face of the life-threatening stagflation, the political class carries on as if nothing is amiss. So, rather than abating, the cankerworm of corruption is gaining deeper roots each day among those Nigerians entrusted with their collective patrimony. “However, ASUU calls on Nigerians irrespective of tongue, tribe or religion to stand for deepening and defending democracy. Let’s work with patriotic Nigerians in labour and civil society to resist anti-people policies and mitigate the people’s suffering. On our part, ASUU shall work closely with the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other patriotic Nigerians to protect and further the interests and well-being of all Nigerians at all time.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...