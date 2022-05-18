APC: Southern youths back Amaechi, plan one million-man march

Youths under the auspices of the Southern Youth Forum (SYF) have declared support for the presidential ambition of the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, stating that he is the perfect fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Rising from its monthly consultative meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State yesterday, the youth group in a communiqué signed by its conveners, Dr Fidelis Nze (South East), Oladimeji Odeyemi (South West) and John Atani (South South), said it has equally planned a simultaneous one-million-man march across the 17 states of the Southern Nigeria to show solidarity for Amaechi. The group said the plan is to join other patriotic members of society to prevail on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make Amaechi the party’s consensus presidential candidate ahead of its convention in Abuja. “The southern states’ march, among other things, will pictorially showcase to Nigerians, the various achievements of Amaechi, while as the governor of Rivers State, and more importantly, his various unprecedented achievements as the Minister of Transport.” The forum, which said it intends to sway delegates in favour of Amaechi, said Nigeria needs a leader like the former minister based on his political pedigree. “His lofty achievements, sterling performances, ingenuity in turning Rivers State into one of the fastest-growing megacities in Africa, and his total turnaround of the Ministry of Transportation, are platforms he has raised the bar both in terms of infrastructure and otherwise.” The youth also condemned what they termed the various attempt by some desperate politicians who sees Nigeria’s presidency as a birth right or bargaining chip, adding that; “These individuals with vested interests, particularly the antics of creating scares, among our people.”
