APC: Stakeholders call for support for Uzodinma’s agenda 

… Pass vote of confidence on him

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Amidst controversies in the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Stakeholders have called on members and Imo State people to support the developmental programmes of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, passing vote of confidence on him.

According to them, the 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery) should be supported by all and sundry.

Briefing journalists in Abuja over the weekend, they also passed a vote of confidence on the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performances, quipping that those who left the party and want to come back should go and re-register in their wards.

Some of the stakeholders, who were at the briefing led by the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere included: Sen. Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Marcus Nlemigbo, Princess Gloria Akobundu, Princess Mirian Onuoha, Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, Hon. Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organising Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro.

Others were: Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Eche E.U. George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi

Reading the address of the stakeholders, Madumere said: “Today, we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of lmo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC governor in the South-East and the South-South. We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the Governor represented in his 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

“We urge all Imo State citizens to support the governor in his stride to achieve the set agenda.

“We equally pass a vote of confidence on the Hon. Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performance so far

“We also recognise the leadership of the Prince M. O Nlemigbo-led APC Caretaker Committee which was constituted after the dissolution of the Imo State APC party Executive Committee, Local Government and Ward Executives Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) on December 18, 2018 which is further supported by the recent court ruling with Suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/103/2018 and Motion No: FCT/HC/M/3025/2019, delivered on the 16th of July 2020.”

Further, Madumere said: “We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party. We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits as resolved by the last NEC meeting as supported by President Muhammadu Buhari. We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations.

“In conclusion, we the stakeholders of the party, as party faithfuls, shall continue to support the APC-led government of Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and we will continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

Fielding questions on the position of different groups of APC in Imo State, the stakeholders said after the 2019 elections the Imo State APC has become one with governor Hope Uzodinma as the leader.

According to the stakeholders, every faction of Imo State APC has collapsed its structure to the governor who is the leader of the party in Imo State and the South East.

