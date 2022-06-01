APC stakeholders decry outcome of Kosofe Reps primary, seek reversal

Stakeholders in Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State have denounced the All Progressives Congress (APC) May 27 primary that produced Mrs Kafilat Ogbara as the party’s flag bearer for the House of Representatives seat, stating that the outcome was largely influenced.

The leaders, who cut across political, religious, ethnic and professional backgrounds, disclosed during a press conference held on Wednesday in Lagos that no primary election took place in the constituency and that the list of the elected ad-hoc delegates from the wards for the primary was substituted by the party leadership in the state.

Calling for the intervention of the party’s apex leaders, the stakeholders also disclosed that they would embark on a peaceful protest on Thursday, which would see them and residents marching from Kosofe down to the APC Secretariat on Acme Road to express their grievances.

According to Bishop Gbenga Ajani, a stakeholder in the constituency, he said the party in the constituency actually conducted a congress on May 15, 2022 to elect its delegates, saying that what took place that led to emergence of Ogbara was selection and against the rule of democracy.

“We can’t allow anything consensus or selection. We voted for 50 delegates, some people went from our back to say they are ‘gods’ and they are not. They have been ruling us for 16 years before ROT came in, we have seen what he has done.

“Some people say they don’t want him, we want him back. We will not take it. Ojelabi and his cohort, we want our mandate back. APC is our party. ROT is our man,” he said.

Alhaji Musa Nasir, Seriki of Hausawa in Kosofe, insisted that no primary was held, where Ogbara emerged as APC candidate for the House of Representatives’ seat, urging the party leadership to allow Agunsoye to fly the APC flag, come 2023.

“Please, we are begging you, leave him (Agunsoye) alone. Anybody that does good should be allowed to continue in office. It is wrong, it is wrong not to allow him return to Abuja to represent the good people of Kosofe in 2023,” he said.

A community leader in Kosofe, Alhaji Dauda Osinowo said Agunsoye has been a party man and has represented the constituency by keeping his promises.

“We are here to claim our mandate. Rotimi Agunsoye (ROT) has been representing Kosofe and he has been representing us well. And for somebody to lord it over him, we will not accept that.

“They should allow Rotimi Agunsoye to continue to represent us in Abuja. We are appealing to the authorities. Democracy is about equity, fairness and justice. We don’t want to go into violence, we don’t like this ‘magomago,” he said.

