APC: Stakeholders demand for credible, electable Vice Presidential candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders Forum has asked for a credible and acceptable Vice Presidential candidate for the party.

The Forum, which briefed the media on Monday, said that the concern of the party should be winning elections and not ethnicity or religion.

The stakeholders displayed banners with insignias like winning election should be priority; Only Governor Zulum or El-Rufai can pull out Northern votes; and Credible and acceptable VP is key to winning the 2023 election.

Briefing the media at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, the Chairman of the Forum, Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina said they were driven with the passion of APC winning election and retaining power.

He said: “We have three dilapidated bridges to cross, one is having a presidential candidate, and the second is having a credible vice president and last is winning the general elections.

“As APC Stakeholders Forum, we are bringing to the leadership of our great party and all critical stakeholders of APC; we can only win 2023 general elections when we field a credible and sellable candidate as Vice President from the north. Only Governor Babagana Umara Zulum or Governor Nasir El-Rufai can pull out votes from Northern Nigeria.

“Winning elections is our priority and we have to field a sellable Candidate as a running mate otherwise we may lose the general election. We were foot soldiers that brought APC in 2015 and 2019 that is why we are concerned about who will be the Vice President. We have a brighter future in APC and I can be a minister in the next government but if we field an unsellable candidate from the north it will affect us negatively.

“Finally, APC as a ruling party we must do all we can that should give us victory and maintain the power as PDP is working tirelessly to grab the power from us. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum or Governor El-Rufai is the only safest and easiest way of winning the 2023 general elections.”

The National Leadership of APC will this week name the running mate of the party.

