APC Stakeholders: Only direct primaries’ll defeat PDP in Ebonyi

A group of stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State yesterday said that only direct primaries will give the party victory over the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in next year’s general election. The stakeholders, who called themselves Legacy APC members, alleged that there has been a perfected plan to impose the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru on the party and the state in general, which they claimed would affect the chances of APC in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

One of the stakeholders, Chief Haroun Ajah, stated this during a press conference, which was held in Abakaliki, the state capital, where he called on the national leadership of the party to intervene in the alleged plan to impose candidates on the party and scheme them out. He alleged that Governor Dave Umahi had sidelined the ‘Legacy Members’ of the party and adopted those who joined him when he defected to APC two years ago as candidates for the 2023 general election.

