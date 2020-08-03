News

APC: Stakeholders rally support for Uzodinma’s 3Rs agenda

Amidst controversies in the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Stakeholders have called on members and Imo State people to support the developmental programmes of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, passing vote of confidence on him. According to them, the 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery) should be supported by all and sundry.

 

Briefing journalists in Abuja at the weekend, they also passed vote of confidence in the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba and the Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, for their sterling performance, insisting that those who had left the party and wanted to come back should go and re-register in their wards.

 

Some of the stakeholders, who were at the briefing led by a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere included Senator Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Marcus Nlemigbo, Princess Gloria Akobundu, Princess Mirian Onuoha, Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, Hon. Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro.

 

Others were Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Eche E.U. George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi Madumere said:

 

“Today, we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence in Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of lmo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC governor in the South-East and the South-South. We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the governor represented in his 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

