APC: Stakeholders warn Tinubu, NWC over Muslim/Muslim ticket

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) shops for a Vice Presidential candidate, the party’s National Stakeholders have advised the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the party to consider a Muslim-Muslim candidate.

The stakeholders stated this yesterday in Abuja, while briefing journalists, stressing that the party should not heighten the situation by chosen a Muslim faith from the North.

Thestakeholders, inastatementreadbyAliyuAudu, said: “The Unity of the country was put to test a few weeks ago when certain interests were divided between which of the two regions of the north and the south should produce the next president of Nigeria.

“This is in spite of the fact that President Muhamadu Buhariwhoisof theNorthern region would have served his eightyearsperiodbyMay2023 when his second term would be winding up.”

