APC stalwart drums support for Oyetola, empowers residents

A stalwart of the All progressives Congress (APC), Dele Ilori, has stressed the need to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and ensure his re-election in the July 16 gubernatorial election. He disclosed this while addressing beneficiaries of his cluster empowerment programmes that has seen hundreds of residents of Osun in Ilesa West, Ilesa East and Osogbo Local Government Areas empowered with items valued at millions of naira. Ilori, a businessman that shuttles between the state and Europe told newsmen that he rolled out the empowerment programmes as part of his own contribution to the re-election bid of Governor Oyetola, who he described as an astute administrator and a great achiever.

 

