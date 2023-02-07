News Top Stories

APC stashes N22.5bn for vote buying in N’West – PDP alleges

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had stashed N22.5 billion for voting buying in North West. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the money, which was stashed in Kano State, was to swap the old naira notes to new ones in the state.

The statement reads: “Information available to our party revealed that this act by the APC which is responsible for the biting cash scarcity is being coordinated in the North West region of our country by two APC state governors, who ironically have been very vocal in lamentation over the prevailing cash crunch.” PDP added that the N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes was moved to an old generation and a new generation banks “where the regional heads were contacted by the APC presidential campaign to swap the old notes with new ones. “Further information revealed that the cash is being warehoused by the Tinubu campaign for vote buying in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa and Sokoto States.”

 

Our Reporters

