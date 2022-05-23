APC stoking crisis to derail 2023 polls – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plans to extend the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari beyond May 29 next year.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debologunagba, said part of the plot is to orchestrate a state of insecurity and political uncertainty to derail the electoral process, stall the 2023 general election and create a situation to justify a tenure elongation.

The party pointed at the delay in President Buhari’s signing of the amended Electoral Act, 2022, saying that it was “to frustrate the smooth conduct of primaries by political parties and derail the entire electoral process.”

The PDP said it expressed no surprise at the decision of President Buhari to travel “to the United Arab Emirate and abandoned his constitutional duty of signing the crucial amendment to the Electoral Act.

“This attitude of Mr. President to an issue that is critical to our electoral system is consistent with APC’s plot to cause confusion in the polity, orchestrate a not too conducive environment for elections, stall the 2023 general election and achieve a rumoured third term agenda.

The regularity of the electoral process as well as the confidence of the people in the certainty of timelines and outcomes of elections are the hallmarks of democracy, which the APC has been dislocating apparently with a view to undermining the entire process.”

According to the PDP, the plot has already started with the court order that stopped the swearing in of the Abuja Area Council executives and legislators, who were elected into office on February 12, and the extension of the outgoing executives by one year.

“The PDP is concerned about APC’s exposed plot to deploy such despicable underhand methods to subvert elections in 2023, where they do not favour APC candidates,” it added.

