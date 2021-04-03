News Top Stories

APC sues for peace and unity

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in its Easter message to the Christian Faithul has sued for peace and unity of the country. The governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni made the plea yesterday. According to Buni, leaders of the country deserve prayers of the people to lead the country alright. In the message issued by his Director General Press and Media, Mamman Mohammed, he said, “as people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right. “We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity. “We have no any other country than Nigeria, we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country.”

