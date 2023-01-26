APC sure of 40% votes in Anambra –Okadigbo

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in securing at least forty per cent of the total lawful votes that would be cast in the February 25 presidential election. The party equally noted that the support strength under the kitty of the party in Anambra has become a source of worry for other political parties and their candidates in the state. The Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Council in Anambra, Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, made the declarations at the inauguration of Anambra State Rally Planning Committee in Awka.
Related Articles
Terror Scare: No cause for alarm – IGP
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, “has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in concert with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country”. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The IGP emphasized this while charging all Strategic Police […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Leaked video: Sanction Gambari, Oshiomhole for anti-democratic activities, PDP tells US, UK
The issue of leaked video discussion between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has refused to settle. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Tuesday called for the arrest of the duo for planning to unleash violence during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
When the Ijaw nation got it right electing Okaba
At least, the Ijaw Nation got it right this time around in electing Prof. Benjamin Okaba to pilot the ship of Ijaw National Congress (INC). The socio-cultural group speaks for the Ijaw Nation just like other ethnic voices like the Odua People’s Congress, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Peoples Congress and others. For the Ijaw Nation, when […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)