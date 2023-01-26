News

APC sure of 40% votes in Anambra –Okadigbo

Posted on

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in securing at least forty per cent of the total lawful votes that would be cast in the February 25 presidential election. The party equally noted that the support strength under the kitty of the party in Anambra has become a source of worry for other political parties and their candidates in the state. The Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Council in Anambra, Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, made the declarations at the inauguration of Anambra State Rally Planning Committee in Awka.

 

Our Reporters

