APC suspends 11 Kwara State members for dragging party to court

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended 11 members of the Kwara State chapter of the party for dragging the party and state chairman Hon. Abdullahi Samari Abubakar to court.

The members are said to be loyalists of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Minister’s group had opposed the removal of Bashir Bolarinwa as the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, leading to the protracted crisis which has split the party into two factions and pitched Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq against the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a struggle for the control of the party.

The 11 party men had, however, approached the court to demand the removal of the approved State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Samari contrary to the directive of National Executive Committes (NEC) of June 25, 2020, where it was resolved that no member of the party should institute any action in court.

The suspension letter, a copy obtained Thursday in Abuja, dated February 5, 2021, was signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, and addressed to Kwara State Chairman Hon. Abdullahi Samari Abubakar.

According to the letter, those suspended include: Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.

