APC Suspends Ex-Minority Whip, 10 Others In Edo

A former two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Osagie, and 10 others have been suspended over alleged anti-party activities by the Executive of Uhunmwode Local government chapter of the All Progressives Congress led by Hon. Osawe Osayemwenre.

Others suspended are Hon. Rolland Alari, Bar. Felix Alari, Mr. Simon Uduogie, Mrs. Esohe Idemudia, Mr. Monday Guobadia, Mr. Nelson Gomez Ise, Mr. Festus Iyekeoretin, Hon. Jolly lyekeoretin, Mr. Evans Ozabor, and Mr. William Amadi

Their suspension was contained in a letter to the state chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse, (Rtd.), and titled “Notice Of Suspension Of Hon. Samson R. Osagie, Hon. Roland Alari, and Others”.

The letter, signed by Osayemwenre and 17 other members, said, “Following compelling petitions of anti-party activities, factionalisation, absenteeism from party meetings and sabotage in the just concluded general elections from some party stakeholders at our disposal, we wish to covey the suspension of the under-listed persons from the All Progressives Congress, Uhunmwode LGA chapter.

“We urge you to apply your good office in ratifying this suspension to avoid their interference with the process of investigation.

“We have named a three-man disciplinary committee to be Chaired by Prof. David Osifo, with Dr. Washington Osifo and Barr. Dan Ogbegie as Secretary and Member respectively”.

Reacting, Hon. Samson Osagie described his suspension as laughable and a gross violation of Article 21 of the APC Constitution.

He said, “First, the said suspension purportedly carried out by a group of people, some of who have denied knowledge as their signatures were taken from an attendance list of a previous meeting is not only laughable but a gross violation of Article 21 of the Party Constitution and my fundamental rights guaranteed under Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended).

“Not only are their allegations unfounded, but they are also spurious and totally untrue.

“I am a party man who rose to become the Minority Whip of the party in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

“I was a member of the National Executive Committee of the APC up until President Buhari became President. I am not given to any acts or actions that undermine my party.

“Again, my fundamental rights to fair hearing has been breached by these follows who did not bother to hear from me and/or confront me with the allegations at their disposal,” he added.

