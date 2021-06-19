APC suspends Gbajabiamila’s aide in Osun

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a legislative aide to the speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kolapo Alimi, for alleged anti-party. A letter of suspension signed by leaders of the party in Elerin ‘C’ Ward 09, Erin-Osun, Irepodun South LCDA, under the chairmanship of Alh Adebayo Tajudeen, alleged that Alimi had been fraternising with the opposition party, hence his suspension. When contacted, Alimi who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Governor Rauf Aregbesola, now Minister for Interior, said he received the news with surprise and shock. He stated that he has not been accused of any wrongdoings before his suspension and vowed to take necessary action once he receive the letter of his suspension officially.
Related Articles
Jacob Blake: ‘Three shot’ during third night of unrest in US city
Three people have been shot during a third night of unrest in the US city of Kenosha that was sparked by the police shooting of a black man, according to US media reports. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the New York Times that one person had been killed. The violence occurred during a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sylva, PPPRA, NNPC debunk fuel increase
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has described as misleading reports making the rounds in the media announcing an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N212.6 per litre. This was contained in the agency’s March template published on Thursday night, showing that the retail price of petrol would sell between […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari’s summon: NASS has power to invite president –Ogun Speaker
The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo yesterday faulted the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami’s position that the National Assembly has no power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari. Oluomo insisted that President Buhari owes NASS and Nigerians explanations on the state of security in the country. The Speaker […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)