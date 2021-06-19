News

APC suspends Gbajabiamila's aide in Osun

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a legislative aide to the speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kolapo Alimi, for alleged anti-party. A letter of suspension signed by leaders of the party in Elerin ‘C’ Ward 09, Erin-Osun, Irepodun South LCDA, under the chairmanship of Alh Adebayo Tajudeen, alleged that Alimi had been fraternising with the opposition party, hence his suspension. When contacted, Alimi who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Governor Rauf Aregbesola, now Minister for Interior, said he received the news with surprise and shock. He stated that he has not been accused of any wrongdoings before his suspension and vowed to take necessary action once he receive the letter of his suspension officially.

