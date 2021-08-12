News

APC suspends LGA, state congresses, awaits ward congress appeal report

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced that the earlier scheduled local government and state congresses of the party have been suspended pending when the Ward Congresses Appeal Committee submits its report. The local government area congress was earlier scheduled for August 14, while the state congress was scheduled for September.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, made the disclosure while inaugurating the Wards Appeals Committee on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja. The Wards Congresses Appeals Committee initially billed to sit between August 2 to 7, according to the party’s timetable and schedule of activities, however, commenced proceedings five days behind schedule.

Speaking after inaugurating the committee, Senator Akpanudoedehe, who represented the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said: “Let me make this announcement that the outcome of the committee’s report will determine when we are going to fix the date for Local Government and State Congresses.” Earlier in its prepared address, the Caretaker Committee had reminded party members that as a family affair, differences should be handled with the understanding that no dispute is worth the destruction of the house they jointly erected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria: Italian court clears oil giants of corruption

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Italian court has cleared two global oil giants, Eni and Shell, over allegations of corruption in Nigeria. The long-running case centred around the $1.3bn (£936m) purchase of an offshore oil block in 2011, reports the BBC. Prosecutors had alleged that the majority of the money was used to bribe Nigerian politicians and officials. […]
News

Herdsmen: Ogun monarchs petition army over alleged connivance of officers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Traditional Rulers in Ketu Communities of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun state yesterday petitioned Nigerian Army over an alleged connivance of its officers with herdsmen to harass villagers in the state.   The traditional rulers– Oniggua of Iggualand, Oba Micheal Dosumu, Eselu of Iseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi and the Alademeso of Igan Alade, […]
News

APC to NASS members: You don’t have capacity to win election in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday told National Assembly members from the state elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that none of them have the capacity to win any election in the state. The party said the eight federal lawmakers couldn’t have been at the National Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica