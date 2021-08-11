APC suspends LGA, State Congresses, awaits Ward Congress Appeal report

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday announced that the earlier scheduled local government and state congresses of the party have been suspended pending when the Ward Congresses Appeal Committee submits its report.

The local government area congress was earlier scheduled for August 14, while the state congress was scheduled for September.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, made the disclosure while inaugurating the Wards Appeals Committee on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Wards Congresses Appeals Committee initially billed to sit between August 2 to 7, according to the party’s timetable and schedule of activities, however, commenced proceedings five days behind schedule.

Speaking after inaugurating the committee, Senator Akpanudoedehe, who represented the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said: “Let me make this announcement that the outcome of the committee’s report will determine when we are going to fix the date for Local Government and State Congresses.”

Earlier in its prepared address, the Caretaker Committee had reminded party members that as a family affair, differences should be handled with the understanding that no dispute is worth the destruction of the house they jointly erected.

