APC Suspends NWC Member, Murtala Yakubu For Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The executive members of the All Progressives Congress, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State have suspended a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Hon. Murtala Yakubu for alleged anti-party activities among other offences.

A suspension letter dated March 20, 2023, addressed to Yakubu and entitled: “Suspension of Your Membership From Ajaka Ward 1,” was signed by 27 members of the executive team of the ward, including the ex-officio.

In the letter, the APC National Chairman, North Central Vice Chairman, Kogi State Chairman, Kogi East Zonal Chairman and the Party Chairman, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state were copied and urged to endorse Yakubu’s suspension.

The Chairman of Ajaka Ward 1, Omale Danladi and Secretary, Suleiman Abubakar who specifically signed the letter, disclosed that the decision to suspend Yakubu was arrived at during a meeting of the whole executive team, which was held on March 17 in Ajaka.

They further accused Yakubu of insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement, running a parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism in the party, among other allegations, while noting that the suspension was with immediate effect.

While addressing the suspended NWC member in the letter, the ward executive members said, “Following the resolution of Ajaka Ward 1 Exco members held on 17th March in Ajaka, Ajaka-Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, you (Yakubu) are hereby suspended from the membership of the party in the Ward on the ground of insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement demeaning the personalities of the founder of the party, Late Prince Abubakar Audu and the Leader of the Party in the State, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello on different occasions;

“Running parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism capable of creating division and rancour among party loyalists since 2020; Anti-party activities too numerous to be mentioned, particularly, on the 23rd day of February 2023 that you organised a parallel rally against the Presidential Campaign Council directive in Ajaka Ward 1 which embarrassed and demeaned the Party.

“The suspension is with immediate effect while we urge the state Secretariat and National Secretariat to endorse our resolution with the necessary action.”

