APC suspends SGF, Boss Mustapha, indefinitely

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to PDP during the presidential and governorship polls. The party accused Boss Mustapha of not contributing to the victory of APC presidential and governorship candidates in his local government and the state in general. Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola, the chairman of Gwadabawa Ward, Muazu Kabiru, said that Boss Mustapha was not committed to APC victory during the last presidential election. He said that based on a series of complaints against him, the executive members of the party from its ward decided to suspend him indefinitely, adding that individuals should not take themselves above the party that gave them a platform
