APC sweeps 18 chairmanship seats in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the 18 chairmanship seats in all the local government areas of Ondo State in the elections conducted last Saturday.

The results of the election was announced by the Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin, after presentation of results by Returning Officers (RO) for each of the local government areas.

The local government areas which results came last were Akoko North West, Akoko South West, Idanre and Ondo East.

Of the 18 winners released, five local government area chairmanship positions were returned unopposed.

The ODIEC chairman said the five APC candidates were returned unopposed, because only APC fielded contestant for the chairmanship positions.

Dinakin said the candidates were declared winner in accordance with the provisions of ODIEC law.

The affected council areas are Akoko North East, Ose, Ifedore, Odigbo and Irele.

The state council election was held on Saturday without the participation of major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

