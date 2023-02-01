News

APC tackles Ondo Senator over alleged sale of govt factory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday tackled Senator Ayo Akinyelure, representing Ondo Central over the alleged sale of a chocolate factory situated at Alade-Idanre in Idanre Local Government area of Ondo State. The APC through its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro described the allegation by Akinyelure that the state government officials have sold the factory worth billions of Naira for less than N10 million.

Akinyelure has alleged that some appointees of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu have started to sell off assets of the government estimated at billions of naira. He said these officials took the advantage of the government due to the ill health of the governor.

But the ruling APC in a statement by Otaloro said “it is disheartening to hear Senator Ayo Akinyelure’s spurious allegations on a proposed sale of the multi-million naira chocolate factory completed by the Akeredolu’s government for a ridiculous paltry sum of 10 million naira only by the administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu allegedly through one of the governor’s Senior Special Assistant SSA. “This allegation was not for the SSA alone but for the government, and the ruling party, APC. It was grandstanded as wastefulness on the state resources ahead of the forthcoming general elections.”

 

