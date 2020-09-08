APC tackles PDP over Enugu Assembly by-election

Enugu State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend held their party primaries to elect candidates for the Isi-Uzo state Assembly byelection slated for 31st September, 2020.

This is even as APC declared that it would resist all form of electoral manipulation by the ruling PDP. APC had elected Engr. Macdonald Ejiofor Okwor as its candidate during a primary election that took place at Ikem, Isi-Uzo local government area of the state. Okwor emerged the party’s consensus candidate via affirmation of voice votes.

On the other hand, the widow of late lawmaker, Mrs. Catherine Amaka Ugwueze similarly emerged sole candidate of the PDP during its primary held at Isi-Uzo council area. The by-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) followed the recent demise of the member representing the constituency, Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the APC primaries which had Comrade Adolphus Udeh as Returning Officer and observed by officials of INEC, security operatives, the media and other stakeholders, Enugu state Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, expressed happiness with the party faithful for their peaceful conducts during the poll.

He, however, warned that the party would not tolerate any form of electoral manipulation during the election, saying APC will resist any attempt by the ruling PDP to maneuver the poll. He advised that the ruling party in the state should better jettison any rigging plan it may be nursing, “as our party will definitely resist such undemocratic acts.”

