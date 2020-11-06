APC takes delivery of membership registration materials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday took delivery of the first batch of its membership registration materials for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, inspected and took delivery of the materials with the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.

After the caretaker committee meeting on Tuesday, the committee had issued a statement stating that the registration, update, revalidation of the party’s nationwide membership register was on-going. Addressing the media after taking delivery of the items, Buni said: “As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials that will soon start across the country.

“We have over 119, 973 polling units across the country. As you can see, this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well. Like I said, we have just taken the first delivery and after taking all the stocks, then we will now unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country, and you know we are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country.” Three trucks delivered the first batch of the material at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

