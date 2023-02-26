APC Takes Shocking Lead In Rivers Presidential Polls

There was outrage among social media users and voters in Rivers State after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party with the highest number of votes in the three council areas it has so far collatedz7665T in the presidential election results.

More than 24 hours after the elections were held on Saturday, INEC finally announced the results of the presidential elections result from Ahoada-West, Tai and Asari Toru Local Government Area.

INEC announced the three results out of the state’s 23 local government areas, while awaiting other LGAs results.

The state’s collation officer for the Presidential Election, Prof. Charles Teddy Adias in a breakdown of the results announced that in Ahoada West, out of

84710 registered voters and 11505 Accredited voters, the APC got 3443, while the Labour Party, LP 4634, NNPP 11 and PDP 2582

In Tai local government areas, out of 74106- Registered voters, and 12291- Accredited voters, APC – 9442, LP – 485, NNPP – 18 and PDP – 1506.

In Opobo/ Nkoro, out of 59047 registered voters and 10094 accredited voters, APC – 5701, LP – 2093, NNPP – 6 and PDP – 1542.

The delay by INEC to release the results of the presidential and National Assembly had caused panic after cases of malfunctioning BIVAS, late arrival of INEC officials, and heavy downpour in Port Harcourt.

Some residents claim that the delay is a plot by INEC to truncate the will of Rivers voters who turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Shortly the result was released by INEC, some residents of the state took to the social media to condemn the result, alleging that the results were doctored to favour the APC, and not a reflection of voting last Saturday.

