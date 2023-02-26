2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

APC Takes Shocking Lead In Rivers Presidential Polls

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

There was outrage among social media users and voters in Rivers State after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party with the highest number of votes in the three council areas it has so far collatedz7665T in the presidential election results.

More than 24 hours after the elections were held on Saturday, INEC finally announced the results of the presidential elections result from Ahoada-West, Tai and Asari Toru Local Government Area.

INEC announced the three results out of the state’s 23 local government areas, while awaiting other LGAs results.

The state’s collation officer for the Presidential Election, Prof. Charles Teddy Adias in a breakdown of the results announced that in Ahoada West, out of
84710 registered voters and 11505 Accredited voters, the APC got 3443, while the Labour Party, LP 4634, NNPP 11 and PDP  2582

In Tai local government areas, out of 74106- Registered voters, and 12291- Accredited voters, APC – 9442, LP – 485, NNPP – 18 and PDP – 1506.

In Opobo/ Nkoro, out of 59047 registered voters and 10094 accredited voters, APC – 5701, LP – 2093, NNPP – 6 and PDP – 1542.

The delay by INEC to release the results of the presidential and National Assembly had caused panic after cases of malfunctioning BIVAS, late arrival of INEC officials, and heavy downpour in Port Harcourt.

Some residents claim that the delay is a plot by INEC to truncate the will of Rivers voters who turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Shortly the result was released by INEC, some residents of the state took to the social media to condemn the result, alleging that the results were doctored to favour the APC, and not a reflection of voting last Saturday.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate moves to resolve diplomatic row between Nigeria, UAE

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, decided to step into the current diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following disagreements between both countries.   The decision to wade into the dispute was reached sequel to a point of order by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, during plenary. Abaribe, who relied on Orders […]
News Top Stories

Onigbanjo: Why Sanwo-Olu may not sign death warrant of criminals

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indication yesterday emerged that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not likely to sign death warrant of any criminal sentenced to death throughout his tenure as the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), yesterday said killing of condemned criminals no longer serve as deterrent to others. He said globally, killing of condemned criminals […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Banks issue new conditions of service to staff

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the crisis occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic showing no sign of abating, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in  Nigeria have started issuing new conditions of service to their staff as part of measures to cut costs, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to industry sources, bank staff who have been issued letters changing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica