APC thanks FG for N25bn road projects in S’East

bia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for approving N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The party said that section of the highway has over the years been a huge problem for commuters coming into Okigwe, Umuahia, Aba and Port Harcourt, as goods worth millions have been lost to the deplorable condition of that section.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Wednesday said the ministry got the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approvals for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway which involves augmentation of existing contract by N25 billion.

Comrade Benedict Godson, Abia APC Publicity Secretary in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph said that for the first time since 1999, the South East Zone is witnessing absolute sincerity in federal road construction and described it as a sign of inclusiveness.

He said that it is crystal clear that the Buhari-led APC Federal Government is sincere with the people of the South East when it comes to federal projects in the zone.

Godson pointed at the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Project as landmark projects where the current Federal Government has shown sincerity and love for the South East.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr. President for all these projects which demonstrate inclusiveness in his developmental mission in Nigeria. For the first time, our people are seeing sincerity in Federal projects in our zone,” he said.

However, Godson drew the attention of the Federal Government to some roads he described as very important but deplorable roads that could change the economic fortunes of Abia and her neighbouring states.

He called for speedy attention to be paid on the Aba-Port Harcourt end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, stressing that the Osisioma to Obehie and Obigbo to Port Harcourt axis of the road is seriously impending free flow of commercial activities between Aba and Port Harcourt.

He, however, said the party condemned what they see as the exclusion of the two Oil Producing States of the South East from the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He thanked all the party’s political office holders in both the federal and state government led by Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu and urged them to continue to drive the state forward into the national grid of Nigerian politics where all dividends of democracy will not elude the people.

