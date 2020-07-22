APC: Those found to be guilty of corruption must be punished

Amidst the corruption Probe at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other government agencies, the National Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said those found guilty of the offence would be punished.

The party stated this Wednesday in reaction to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taunting it over myriads of corruption allegations.

In the statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said: “We are not oblivious of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rehearsed, repeated and unintelligent statements on the ongoing probes of corruption allegations in the polity.

“The position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unchanged. Clearly, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption is total, unsparing and there are no sacred cows. As with all institutions of government, we must continue to entrench transparency and accountability in their operations.

“For the PDP that institutionalised a culture of corruption in our national life, the least they can do is allow the current administration right the PDP’s wrongs and restore our institutions to a culture of probity – definitely a tall order going by the PDP’s well-known and ignoble antecedents.”

In the last few weeks, members of the ruling party have been allegedly enmeshed in corruption allegations and probes.

