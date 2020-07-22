News

APC: Those found to be guilty of corruption must be punished

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Amidst the corruption Probe at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other government agencies, the National Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said those found guilty of the offence would be punished.
The party stated this Wednesday in reaction to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taunting it over myriads of corruption allegations.
In the statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said: “We are not oblivious of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rehearsed, repeated and unintelligent statements on the ongoing probes of corruption allegations in the polity.
“The position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unchanged. Clearly, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption is total, unsparing and there are no sacred cows. As with all institutions of government, we must continue to entrench transparency and accountability in their operations.
“For the PDP that institutionalised a culture of corruption in our national life, the least they can do is allow the current administration right the PDP’s wrongs and restore our institutions to a culture of probity – definitely a tall order going by the PDP’s well-known and ignoble antecedents.”
In the last few weeks, members of the ruling party have been allegedly enmeshed in corruption allegations and probes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fake DSS officer arrested in Taraba

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

The Taraba State Command of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) yesterday paraded a 45-year-old man, Mr. Ishaya Adamu Jonathan, allegedly for parading himself as a DSS officer while defrauding people in Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states. The state’s Director of the DSS, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, while briefing journalists in Jalingo, said Jonathan was […]
News

Kalu mourns Arotile, says young pilot’s death a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the passing on of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a national loss. Lamenting the passing of the flying officer, Kalu stressed that the late pilot died in her prime while serving the nation. In […]
News

LASU-ACEISTE focuses on optimal performance, gets advisory board

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

An International Scientific Advisory Board (ISAB) has been inaugurated for the Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE). The Board, as part of the terms of its reference, is saddled with the responsibility to offer scientific advice to the leadership team as well as the sectorial board of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: