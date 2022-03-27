APC ticket: Jonathan consults kinsmen

Following his anticipation to emerge the consensus presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023, former President Goodluck Jonathan has allegedly started rallying round his kinsmen in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State to achieve his aim.

Sunday Telegraph gathered over the weekend that part of his strategies was to get some of his kinsmen and political associates in support of his ambition in People Democratic Party (PDP) into electoral offices in the forthcoming general election as information has it that he has been promised a return to Aso Rock by a cabal at the Presidency working for a Northern agenda.

The source very close to the seat of power said: “Jonathan is working on his new ambition to return to Aso Rock as a President in 2023. He is using his position in Ogbia to call the shots of who will get the PDP’s tickets for various positions in Ogbia.

“His intention is to select people, who will easily and willingly defect with him to the APC at the appropriate time. So, he is working against loyal PDP members who are determined to win and remain in the party. “But Governor Douye

Diri is playing into his hands. If Diri allows Jonathan to have his way, he will be the greatest loser because he will be alone to fight for his second term. The source, who craved anonymity said. Jonathan was said to have settled for Prof. Edmund Allison-Oguru as his choice to fly the flag of PDP for the Ogbia Federal Constituency seat in the National Assembly by passing aspirants who initially indicated interest for the Constituency’s ticket only to ask Oguru, who was not even in the picture to go and pick the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the primary of the PDP schedule for May. Our source said: “This

is the reason he is not even considering Iworiso- Markson. He believes that Iworiso-Markson will never defect with him to the APC. He knows that Iworiso-Markson will remain in PDP and that will be a big letdown for him. “The former President has been thinking of the direction to take until recently when he was convinced by some stakeholders to choose Prof. Edmund Allison-Oguru. If you recall, it was Jonathan who nominated him as Secretary to the State Government in the first tenure of Seriake Dickson’s administration. “He also recently nominated him to be among the members of the governing board of the University Of

Africa, Toru-Orua in Sagbama. So it is him that he has chosen”. It was further gathered that while Jonathan would discuss his choice for the House of Representatives with Governor Douye Diri next week, he had asked the Ogbia PDP caucus to meet on Monday to agree on Allison-Oguru as the consensus candidate. However, some of the stakeholders were concerned that if the PDP picked Allison-Oguru as its candidate, the party would lose the main election due to his unpopularity.

“The man is not popular and we shouldn’t make that kind of huge mistake. This is an election and not comedy. We need our very best and those on parade are worth winning the election for us and not the Professor” the stakeholder said. “We will lose to any party if Allison-Oguru is our candidate.

It is a huge joke for the former President to be insisting that we endorse him as our candidate. I mean this is why people like me are against it. Jonathan is blindfolded by his ambition.

The earlier the governor knows this the better for him and for the PDP. Efforts to get Jonathan’s camp to react to the matter did not yield any result. One of his media aides, Wealth Ominabo, did not respond to calls to his line and sms at the time of this report.

