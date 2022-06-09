News

APC Ticket: Lawan, Yahaya Bello, Afenifere congratulate Tinubu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general election. Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the party after polling 1,271 votes in the primary election of the ruling party held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday.

In his statement, Lawan congratulated Tinubu for his well-deserved victory, saying he was a popular choice of the party. The statement reads: “Dear Asiwaju, Felicitations. The Presidential Primary of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 General Election has come and gone. “The success of the event again demonstrates the capacity of our great party to run its internal affairs smoothly and devoid of rancour.” On his part, Bello, who was one of the leading contestants, described the election as peaceful.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said the Kogi Governor had accepted the outcome of the primaries and would give the needed support to ensure the victory of the flagbearer and the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election. Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi, insisted on a southerner succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. Afenifere said: “It is a known fact that the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, of which Afenifere is a key member, has been at the forefront of those advocating that power must shift to the southern part of Nigeria come 2023.

“For power to move to the South, there must be a southern candidate or candidates. That was why we were strident in our calls on the political parties to field southern candidates in the forthcoming presidential election. “By electing former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu to fly its flag, the APC has met that minimum condition of fielding a southern candidate.”

 

Our Reporters

