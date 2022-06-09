News Top Stories

APC Ticket: Tinubu on journey to nowhere –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who emerged as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has embarked on a journey to nowhere. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debi Ologunagba, boasted that Tinubu is no match to its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party claimed that Atiku as its presidential candidate in 2019, defeated PresidentMuhammaduBuharias APC candidate. The statement reads: “Asiwaju will soon realise that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political stringpuppets and retinue of lackies, from whom he bought the APC presidential ticket. “Asiwaju will also soon realise that Nigerians hold him responsible for his selfconfessed role in installing the failed Buhari-led administration that subjugated the people, brought excruciating economic hardship, acute poverty, bloodletting, terrorism, mass killings, promoted disunity, tribalism and nepotism, lawlessness, massive treasury looting and unpardonable life-discounting experiences to our country.

“It is indeed reprehensible that Asiwaju, after being handed an APC flag that refused to unfold in recognition of the gloomy times of the APC, did not demonstrate any form of remorse for the injuries he engineered and caused our nation in the last seven years. “His failure to express empathy for the victims of violence, kidnapping, mass killings and acts of terrorism, especially the recent gruesome attack in a sacred place of worship, St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State serves as a foretaste of the big cover-up and harrowing experience that Nigerians will face. God forbid, should Asiwaju emerge as President in 2023.

“His acceptance speech further exposed his manifest lack of capacity, presence of mind, resourcefulness and selflessness to manage the affairs of a nation as complex as Nigeria.” PDP said Tinubu’s APC presidential ticket is not for the wellbeing of Nigerians but “his life-long dream.” It, however, predicted that the APC National Convention would be Tinubu’ final political outing. The party added: “This is because Nigerians have had enough and are now, more than ever before, ready and out on the platform of the PDP to defend our nation and reject Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“The Nigerian politics is far more complex and beyond the Lagos politics. What Nigerians needs now is a unifier in the face of the pain and discomfort inflicted on them by Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He needs to know that Nigeria is not Lagos! “ThePDPthereforecharges Nigerians to continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, their choice president in this mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild our nation from the misrule of Asiwaju and his APC.”

 

News

Senate tackles SMEDAN over poor project execution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senate yesterday tackled Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Dr Dikko Umaru, on criteria used for execution of the agency’s projects and the beneficiaries of its programmes. Umaru in his presentation before the Senate Committee on Bank Industry during the 2022 budget defence, highlighted a series of projects executed by SMEDAN […]
Sports Top Stories

Qatar 2022: Ghana, Nigeria play out tense stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arch rivals Ghana and Nigeria played out a tense goalless stalemate in their CAF Third Round, first-leg 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night. The Black Stars and the Super Eagles cancelled each other out in a fiercely-contested clash on a steamy night in Kumasi, leaving their playoff […]
News

2023: Anyim disowns presidential campaign posters

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has dissociated himself from the 2023 presidential campaign posters that flooded parts of Ebonyi State and social media. The posters, powered by a group known as Nigerians Ask for Anyim has both Facebook and Twitter identity as piusanyim2023, while its websites read […]

