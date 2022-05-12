APC: Tinubu, Bakare, Amosun submit nomination forms

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Pastor Tunde Bakare and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday returned their nomination forms to the party. While Tinubu and Bakare returned their presidential nomination form, Abiodun submitted for his governorship nomination form.

Tinubu, who was represented by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said:”We feel elated that today we have come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of the APC. “We have done all that is required. We have submitted all the documents that are required. As you can see we have received our acknowledgement copy and we are confident that victory will be ours on 30th May during the convention.”

Bakare said: “What next is in the hands of the party, and the organizers of the screening and everything before the primary we have comply with all the rules. “And anyone that participates in a race must run according to the rules. We have fulfilled our own side is now for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next, they will determine what next what I know for now isn’t the only screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal and thereafter there will be primary and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we expect to win by special grace.”

