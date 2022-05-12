News

APC: Tinubu, Bakare, Amosun submit nomination forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Pastor Tunde Bakare and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday returned their nomination forms to the party. While Tinubu and Bakare returned their presidential nomination form, Abiodun submitted for his governorship nomination form.

Tinubu, who was represented by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said:”We feel elated that today we have come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of the APC. “We have done all that is required. We have submitted all the documents that are required. As you can see we have received our acknowledgement copy and we are confident that victory will be ours on 30th May during the convention.”

Bakare said: “What next is in the hands of the party, and the organizers of the screening and everything before the primary we have comply with all the rules. “And anyone that participates in a race must run according to the rules. We have fulfilled our own side is now for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next, they will determine what next what I know for now isn’t the only screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal and thereafter there will be primary and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we expect to win by special grace.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oil price exceeds $77, hits 2½-year high

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil prices, on Monday, surged past $77 per barrel mark, hitting a 2 ½-year high as OPEC+ nations failed to agree to a deal to boost production. Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs.   U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5 […]
News

DHQ: No right-thinking Nigerian will join #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said Nigerians were better informed and won’t be taken for a ride a second time as activists marked the one year of the #EndSARS anniversary. Director Defence Information Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, in a terse statement, stated that no one in their right sense would heed the call to gather again, […]
News Top Stories

Obi won’t negotiate presidential ambition for VP slot –POSN

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has carpeted media reports that Peter Obi was being drafted as vice presidential candidate to another aspirant, describing the report as “arrant nonsense”. POSN in a statement signed yesterday and circulated to journalists by its Spokesman, Sani Saeed Altukry, also insisted that the presidential ambition of the former governor of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica