APC: Tinubu inherits Buhari’s campaign office

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has inherited the party’s campaign office in Abuja used by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to a statement from Bayo Onanuga, Director Media and Communication Tinubu Campaign Organisation, the office was donated to the APC standard-bearer several days after he was elected at the convention in Abuja, according to House of Representatives member and leader of the Tinubu Support Group, Hon. James Faleke. Onanuga said: “The office in the Central Area of Abuja is equipped with an ICT database, call centre and furnishings.”

Onanuga also quoted Faleke as saying: “The donated office will become the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters, while other offices currently in existence will become annexes. “The Buhari Campaign Office was the second space donated to the Tinubu campaign. “Governor Yahaya Bello also donated his presidential campaign office to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

 

