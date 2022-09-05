APC: Tinubu seeks mandate to consolidate Buhari’s administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the mandate sought by its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to consolidate the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said this in a statement from the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on Monday to disagree with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the APC and its Presidential candidate are distancing themselves from Buhari’s administration.

The party also faulted the claim of the PDP on the visit of Tinubu to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to APC, the visit of its presidential candidate to President Jonathan was for the unity of Nigeria and not necessarily for campaign.

The state reads: “Our party and its presidential candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration. The PDP and its co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration.”

“Condemning the expressions of the PDP on the visit of Tinubu to Jonathan, APC said: “Rattled by the recent statesmanly visit of our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hit the panic button in false alarm, saying the move won’t help our candidate and party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...