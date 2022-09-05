News

APC: Tinubu seeks mandate to consolidate Buhari’s administration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the mandate sought by its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to consolidate the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said this in a statement from the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on Monday to disagree with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the APC and its Presidential candidate are distancing themselves from Buhari’s administration.

The party also faulted the claim of the PDP on the visit of Tinubu to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to APC, the visit of its presidential candidate to President Jonathan was for the unity of Nigeria and not necessarily for campaign.

The state reads: “Our party and its presidential candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration. The PDP and its co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration.”

“Condemning the expressions of the PDP on the visit of Tinubu to Jonathan, APC said: “Rattled by the recent statesmanly visit of our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hit the panic button in false alarm, saying the move won’t help our candidate and party.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2021 UTME: JAMB delists 24 centres in 10 states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the failure of some Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to deliver on their mandate to ensure seamless delivery of services during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which commenced nationwide on Saturday, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has delisted 24 CBT centres in 10 states.   The affected centres are located […]
News Top Stories

Amnesty to adopt Igbo apprenticeship system for ex-agitators

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Diko (rtd), has called on ex-agitators to develop business proposals and ideas capable of transforming them into successful entrepreneurs instead of depending on monthly stipends.   He said the programme has discontinued award of contract to ex-militants but it is adopting “the Igbo apprenticeship system […]
News

Garba Shehu: Things would have been different if Pantami forged certificate like Adeosun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, again yesterday defended the government backing for the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patanmi, saying that the call for his sack or resignation is uncalled for, noting that: “It would have been different” if Pantami had forged his certificate like Adeosun did. He made this known on ‘Politics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica