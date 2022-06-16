News Top Stories

APC: Tinubu to announce running mate today

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will today announce his running mate as the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission draws to a close. The party which has settled for Muslim/Muslim ticket has equally favoured the North East zone to produce the Vice Presidential candidate. Inside sources close to the former Lagos State governor disclosed that he has been in close door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to finalise the choice, who must be a younger person from among the youth in his 50s.

Further investigation revealed that the former Secretary of Buhari Support Group (BSG) and ally of the President Muhammadu Buhari from the days of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda, has been favoured for the position.

Dauda, a management consultant from Borno State is said to have the support of party chieftains, especially the CPC bloc since the New PDP and the ACN have taken the National Chairman and Presidential ticket respectively. Also, the party in settling for a Muslim/Muslim ticket decided that the VP ticket should be ceded to the north east for a political balancing. The choice candidate is an economist and management consultant whose dedication and loyalty to the party towers higher than his contemporaries. Dr. Dauda is said to have worked tirelessly with President Buhari and APC to ensure the party took over power from the PDP in 2015 and has remained a loyal party faithful.

 

Our Reporters

