APC: Tinubu welcomes multiple presidential aspirants, says the more the merrier

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has welcomed the multiple aspirants jostling for the sole presidential ticket of the party. The APC national leader, who was the first to officially declare his intention to run on the party’s platform, said the more the people indicate interest in the plum job, the merrier. Tinubu said this late Tuesday evening at the official residence of President Muhammadu Buhari while fielding questions from newsmen after paying him the traditional Sallah homage.

The former Lagos State governor also used the opportunity to congratulate the President for the successful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations across Nigeria, as well as his genuine efforts at confronting the challenges bedevilling the country for a sustainable future. Asked his view on the increasing number of people declaring their intentions to contest the presidency on the platform of the APC, Tinubu said: “The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else.

Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians. “It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead; we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.” While looking forward to a transparent and rancour- free presidential primary, Tinubu allayed fears being expressed in some quarters over the ability of the ruling party to remain strong and united in the build-up to the general elections.

