APC: Tinubu welcomes multiple presidential aspirants, says the more the merrier

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has welcomed the multiple aspirants jostling for the sole presidential ticket of the party. The APC national leader, who was the first to officially declare his intention to run on the party’s platform, said the more the people indicate interest in the plum job, the merrier. Tinubu said this late Tuesday evening at the official residence of President Muhammadu Buhari while fielding questions from newsmen after paying him the traditional Sallah homage.

The former Lagos State governor also used the opportunity to congratulate the President for the successful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations across Nigeria, as well as his genuine efforts at confronting the challenges bedevilling the country for a sustainable future. Asked his view on the increasing number of people declaring their intentions to contest the presidency on the platform of the APC, Tinubu said: “The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else.

Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians. “It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead; we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.” While looking forward to a transparent and rancour- free presidential primary, Tinubu allayed fears being expressed in some quarters over the ability of the ruling party to remain strong and united in the build-up to the general elections.

 

News

We are ready to produce SIM cards for Africa – FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Nigeria has expressed readiness to produce Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards for other African countries. The Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, made the announcement on Tuesday while briefing the House of Representatives on the importance of an executive bill seeking to create an enabling environment for technology innovators to maximise their […]
News

Insecurity: Group calls for redeployment of Abia CP, Area Commander

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia Stakeholders Forum (ASF), a group of Abia indigenes and residents, has called for the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbade and the Area Commander in charge of Aba, ACP Kabiru Ibrahim. The group said the call was sequel to the inability of the duo to tackle insecurity and criminal elements that […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari summons emergency National Security meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday summoned an emergency National Security meeting at the Presidential Villa. The meeting, which was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the First Lady, had in attendance the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor […]

