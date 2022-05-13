APC TO ASPIRANTS: Resign or forfeit nomination fees

…as FG releases circular directing ministers, appointees to resign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is the choice of the aspirants on the platform of the party to heed the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari and resign from the Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) or forfeit their money and retain their seats in FEC. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka stated this on Thursday. According to him, no aspirant had approached the party for forfeiture of his money, therefore the party expects them to resign within the given period.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had at last FEC meeting asked all members of his government who are interested in any elective position to resign their appointments on or before Monday. But Morka, reacting, said they don’t have any option except to carry out the directives of the President. He said, they have to and nobody had approached the party that they were forfeiting their money and staying back in the FEC. “The directives of the President are clear; those who have political ambition for elective office should resign.”

Some of those expected to resign are: Ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogar. The Ministers of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba have already resigned.

