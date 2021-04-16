News

APC to Committee: Your decisions’ll affect Congresses, Convention positively or otherwise

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the party’s Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal’s Committee, stating that the decisions of the committee would determine the success of the congresses and National Convention of the party. The Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee charged the committee to be fair to all members of the party. Inaugurating the 18-member committee, the chairman of the Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, represented by the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said they have confidence in the caliber of the members.

He said: “There is no doubt that the membership registration/revalidation exercise of our party has been a huge success. It shows that Nigerians still have trust and faith in us. It is true that COVID-19 and its attendant consequences have hit us hard, so also the big economies of the world.

It is a force majeure, not man-made. But the APC administration has responded remarkably well, on all fronts; by making available various shades of stimulus packages to; vulnerable families, SMEs, businesses and companies manufacturing vital goods. The work is still ongoing.

“As an organisation based on rules and procedure, avenues and channels must be provided for party members who are dissatisfied with conduct(s) of party officials (adhoc or otherwise) or the processes, to ventilate their grievances through an internal mechanism, hence this Registration Appeals Committee in the circumstance of this exercise.

“This party is for all Nigerians, therefore, we must show not only by words, but by actions that there is no attempt to exclude, oppress, sideline nor freeze-out anybody in the party. This is very fundamental, not only to the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), but to our National Chairman – H.E (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni, and the party at-large.

“Therefore, your actions in this regard will help engender cohesion, build trust and confidence in this all important exercise. This exercise is the foundation for a lot of activities; the delegates, congresses, nominations and even the National Convention. So we must get it right. Party members must own the processes. The registration exercise must end on a high note.

“The Chairman, Secretary and all of you committee members, were carefully selected based on your proven records. The Committee will be broken into sub-committees to sit across the geo-political zones and issues of bias within the committee and conflicts of interests must be identified and handled, with wisdom. Even though we know that angels will not come down to do the work. “We trust in your strength of character, your integrity and your capacity to be fair in your dealings to those who approach your committee.”

However in his response, the chairman of the Committee, Hon. Farouk Adamu, said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank the national chairman of the caretaker committee for finding us worthy of this noble assignment. “On behalf of every member of this committee, we want to assure you that we shall do everything possible to ensure justice and equity in our party.” Some other members of the Committee are: Hon. Victor Giadom Secretary, Emperor Chris Baywood, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe and Alh. Misha’u Lawan Didi.

Our Reporters

