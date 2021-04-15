APC to Committee: Your decisions’ll affect Congresses, Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated the party’s Membership Registration/Revalidation Appeals Committee, stating that the decisions of the committee would determine the success of the congresses and National Convention of the party.

The Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee charge the committee to be fair to all members of the party.

Inaugurating the 18-member committee, the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni represented by the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said they have confidence in the caliber of the members.

He said: “There is no doubt that the membership registration/revalidation exercise of our party has been a huge success. It shows that Nigerians still have trust and faith in us. It is true that COVID-19 and its attendant consequences has hit us hard, so also the big economies of the world. It is a force majeure, not man-made. But the APC administration has responded remarkably well, on all fronts; by making available various shades of stimulus packages to; vulnerable families, SMEs, businesses and companies manufacturing vital goods. The work is still ongoing.

“As an organisation based on rules and procedure, avenues and channels must be provided for party members who are dissatisfied with conduct(s) of party officials (adhoc or otherwise) or the processes, to ventilate their grievances through an internal mechanism, hence this Registration Appeals Committee in the circumstance of this exercise.”

