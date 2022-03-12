APC to defy INEC, head for stormy NEC meeting

Major stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to go ahead with the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee party scheduled for next Thursday. This is just as watchers have maintained that the meeting, which is expected to hold at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja, will generate some storms, which if not properly managed will tear the party apart. The resolve of the conveners comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expressed its opposition to the meeting citing extant rules that mandate such invitation to be signed by chairmen and secretaries of affected parties. Sources within the party told Saturday Telegraph that the meeting would still be considered legal without the presence of the electoral umpire whose role is seen as ‘inconsequential.’

Thursday’s emergency meeting is being put together by some members of the party to ratify the Chairmanship of Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, who recently replaced his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, as the party’s new helmsman. Buni is fighting back, maintaining that he remains the chairman of the party with his foot soldiers digging deep to ensure that he remains in office at all cost in a war of attrition that has the imprints of 2023 ingrained in it. This came as indications have emerged to suggest that Buni was removed from office having got caught up in the intrigues of gladiators angling for one office or the other, particularly, the Presidency.

”The party will go ahead with the meeting and I don’t think any law or rule precludes us from going ahead with it and as for the position of INEC, to me, their role is insignificant since the issue they raised in their objection will be addressed on Thursday,” a competent source within the party told our correspondent.

The source, who begged not to be named so as not to be tagged as agent provocateur within the party, maintained that the fate of Buni is expected to be sealed on that day at the meeting that is expected to be attended by pro and anti Buni elements within the APC. Another source told our correspondent on telephone that: “The meeting will not be smooth as the organisers believe it would be because Buni has his own supporters who think that their individual interests are better served with him. And they are in multitude.”

Saturday Telegraph also gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari has become the major victim in a complex web of intrigues by those angling to succeed him who have been scheming and manipulating the Yobe governor to favour them. The Buni led committee, sources said had been utilizing the opportunity to make huge material gains from the gladiators and that this tendency of members of the committee to cash in on the ambition of members eventually led to its downfall. “Members of the Caretaker Committee are making huge financial gains from leaders of the party, who have one aspiration or the other, particularly those vying for the presidency,” a source said.

The source stated that a list drawn up by a serving minister from the South South region given to Buni for onward approval by Buhari was actually the source and the core of the current schism within the party. According to the source, a minister drew up a list comprising of those whom he felt should be members of the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and submitted it to Buni who eventually took it to Buhari for approval. “Buhari approved the list when he was told that it (the list) was jointly compiled by all major stakeholders of the APC before those who felt the list, as compiled, will injure their aspirations stormed Aso Rock Villa to mount pressure on Buhari to drop it,” the source said. The source added that the list caused some magic of sorts as some pro and anti Buni elements switched camps depending on how they felt it suited them and their aspirations.

