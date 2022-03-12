News Top Stories

APC to defy INEC, head for stormy NEC meeting

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo and Oladipupo Awojob Comment(0)

Major stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to go ahead with the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee party scheduled for next Thursday. This is just as watchers have maintained that the meeting, which is expected to hold at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja, will generate some storms, which if not properly managed will tear the party apart. The resolve of the conveners comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expressed its opposition to the meeting citing extant rules that mandate such invitation to be signed by chairmen and secretaries of affected parties. Sources within the party told Saturday Telegraph that the meeting would still be considered legal without the presence of the electoral umpire whose role is seen as ‘inconsequential.’

Thursday’s emergency meeting is being put together by some members of the party to ratify the Chairmanship of Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, who recently replaced his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, as the party’s new helmsman. Buni is fighting back, maintaining that he remains the chairman of the party with his foot soldiers digging deep to ensure that he remains in office at all cost in a war of attrition that has the imprints of 2023 ingrained in it. This came as indications have emerged to suggest that Buni was removed from office having got caught up in the intrigues of gladiators angling for one office or the other, particularly, the Presidency.

”The party will go ahead with the meeting and I don’t think any law or rule precludes us from going ahead with it and as for the position of INEC, to me, their role is insignificant since the issue they raised in their objection will be addressed on Thursday,” a competent source within the party told our correspondent.

The source, who begged not to be named so as not to be tagged as agent provocateur within the party, maintained that the fate of Buni is expected to be sealed on that day at the meeting that is expected to be attended by pro and anti Buni elements within the APC. Another source told our correspondent on telephone that: “The meeting will not be smooth as the organisers believe it would be because Buni has his own supporters who think that their individual interests are better served with him. And they are in multitude.”

Saturday Telegraph also gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari has become the major victim in a complex web of intrigues by those angling to succeed him who have been scheming and manipulating the Yobe governor to favour them. The Buni led committee, sources said had been utilizing the opportunity to make huge material gains from the gladiators and that this tendency of members of the committee to cash in on the ambition of members eventually led to its downfall. “Members of the Caretaker Committee are making huge financial gains from leaders of the party, who have one aspiration or the other, particularly those vying for the presidency,” a source said.

The source stated that a list drawn up by a serving minister from the South South region given to Buni for onward approval by Buhari was actually the source and the core of the current schism within the party. According to the source, a minister drew up a list comprising of those whom he felt should be members of the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and submitted it to Buni who eventually took it to Buhari for approval. “Buhari approved the list when he was told that it (the list) was jointly compiled by all major stakeholders of the APC before those who felt the list, as compiled, will injure their aspirations stormed Aso Rock Villa to mount pressure on Buhari to drop it,” the source said. The source added that the list caused some magic of sorts as some pro and anti Buni elements switched camps depending on how they felt it suited them and their aspirations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNWTO: 2020 worst year in tourism with 1bn fewer int’l arrivals

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

…records loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has tagged 2020 as the worst year in the history of global with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent, with loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues. This is according to the latest report from the UNWTO World Tourism […]
News

MASSOB to Arthur Eze: Stop denigrating Ndigbo for pecuniary gains

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed businessman and politician, Chief Arthur Eze, for comments perceived as denigrating the Igbo nation. The group also described the recent release of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as pure […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity threatening 2023 elections, Ortom warns

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that there may not be any election in the country if the current atmosphere of insecurity persists.   The governor gave this warning yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.   Ortom, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica