APC to EFCC chair: Invest in technology, ensure synergy to succeed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday charged the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to invest in technology and ensure synergy if he must succeed. The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, gave the charge in a statement he issued in Abuja. According to him, the appointment of Bawa was a testament of President Muhammadu Buhari’s believes in the youths of the country. AkpanUdoedehe also said that the chairman of the commission should make the fight against corruption total and unsparing.

He said: “Against the backdrop of APC’s 2015 and 2019 presidential election victories, the fight against corruption is one of the major promises the President Buhari-led APC administration made to Nigerians. To this end, we are confident that the Abdulrasheed Bawaled EFCC will intensify the administration’s on-going campaign to end impunity and graft. “Abdulrasheed Bawa’s 16 years work experience and in different strategic capacities at the EFCC has prepared him for the important job. Drawing from a pool of well-trained staff can only increase professionalism through reliance on institutional memory and also boost staff morale, as in the case of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s appointment. Again, hisyouthisanadvantageand an indication that the present administration believes in its youth population.

“The APC urges Abdulrasheed Bawa’s to be guided by the stance of President Buhari that the fight against corruption must be total and unsparing.” “From advanced fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime-related issues, economic and financial crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated criminal activities which keep evolving with the times. To be steps ahead, the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC must invest in technology and ensure synergy, cooperation and partnership with relevant agencies, locally and internationally, to effectively prosecute the current administration’s war against graft.

