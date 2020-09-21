News

APC to IGP: Protect our members in Zamfara

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has called on the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to protect its members in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) government.

 

Former APC governorship aspirant and former House of Representatives member, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, who made the call while interacting with some select journalists at the weekend, said a petition had earlier been sent to the IGP’s office on the humiliation of APC members in the state. According to him, since the PDP government took over in the state, members of the APC were being witch-hunted on a regular basis.

 

Jaji, who was chairman, House Committee on Security and Intelligence, said Zamfara State was of the APC, but that by technicalities, it was given to the PDP and APC  members had been living in fear since then. Asking the IGP to intervene in the security challenges and molestation of APC members in the state, Jaji said:

 

“APC is in the majority in Zamfara, but because we want to accommodate our people and because we want peace in our state, we decided to be in the opposition, but after a while, series of intimidation and harassment coming from the PDP government, they had been arresting and detaining our members, levelling false allegations against us.

 

“We have been crying and shouting to the security agencies and up to this moment, most of them look at our complaints as something that should not be heard, which is unfair because we are Nigerians and we have the right to be in opposition.

