APC to increase membership registration materials to states

Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation committee, Sani Bello, yesterday said that more materials would be sent to states which have complained of shortage of materials. The governor said this at theparty’sNationalHeadquartersafterameetingwithDelta State APC stakeholders. According to him, the committee had received complaints from states on the 100 membership cards given to each registration units. Giving an overview of the registration, he said, “the registration is going on well. “I was in Ogun.

I have been receiving reports from other zones and the major complaint is that the number of materials which is about 100 per unit is too small but I have made complaints to the National Headquarters and more materials will be provided for those local government or units that need more material. So, basically nobody will be left behind.

So, there is no need for any grumbling or any problem. We will do it even after two weeks when we do not finish we will continue.” On the Delta State stakeholders meeting, the governor said:” It is not unusual in a political process that you have differences, opinions and what have you. So, Delta State is a very important state for us in south south. And we have been able to agree on a workable methods to move the party forward.”

