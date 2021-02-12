News

APC to increase membership registration materials to states

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation committee, Sani Bello, yesterday said that more materials would be sent to states which have complained of shortage of materials. The governor said this at theparty’sNationalHeadquartersafterameetingwithDelta State APC stakeholders. According to him, the committee had received complaints from states on the 100 membership cards given to each registration units. Giving an overview of the registration, he said, “the registration is going on well. “I was in Ogun.

I have been receiving reports from other zones and the major complaint is that the number of materials which is about 100 per unit is too small but I have made complaints to the National Headquarters and more materials will be provided for those local government or units that need more material. So, basically nobody will be left behind.

So, there is no need for any grumbling or any problem. We will do it even after two weeks when we do not finish we will continue.” On the Delta State stakeholders meeting, the governor said:” It is not unusual in a political process that you have differences, opinions and what have you. So, Delta State is a very important state for us in south south. And we have been able to agree on a workable methods to move the party forward.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We are not admitting undergraduates for 2021/2022 academic session, says UI Senate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the disruption of its academic calendar due to the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which started in March last year and ended in December, the Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has said that the institution will not admit undergraduate students to the school through the Joint Admission […]
News Top Stories

AIB: Why Kabo, Aero, Skybird incidents occurred

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru yesterday enumerated the reasons three Nigerian airlines were involved in serious incidents causing substantial damage to their airplanes. That was following the release of three serious incident reports in Abuja by the agency yesterday. The serious incident reports were those involving a Gulfstream G-1V aircraft owned and operated […]
News

FG inaugurates technical committee on PMS pricing framework

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, tasked with the mandate to modulate the price of petrol also known as PMS, in the country.   Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who inaugurated the committee on Monday in Abuja, said it was part of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica