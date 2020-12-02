APC to INEC Chair: Voter education, sensitization, panacea for credible election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on his reappointment and Senate’s confirmation as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that he should take seriously voter’s education and sensitization.

The party also charged him to consolidate on the technological innovations introduced by the Commission to improve the outcome of elections. In statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the Party said: “Our election processes are far from perfect.

However, marked improvements have been recorded in series of recent elections conducted.

The task before Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the election management body he leads is to strive further in being unbiased and apolitical.

“Technological innovations recently introduced and deployed by INEC has greatly improved the credibility and efficiency of our election processes. We must continue to support and invest in these innovations.

“The party also urges INEC to continually embark on regular voter education and sensitisation to improve voter turnout and check illegalities such as vote buying and other emerging frauds in our electioneering processes.”

