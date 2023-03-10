APC To INEC: Use window of adjustment of gov, S’Assembly polls to correct gray areas

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the window of adjustment on the governorship and State Assembly polls to correct the anomalies in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections. The party also warned the electoral umpire to make sure that the data in the BVAS were kept safe. In the statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) respects the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections from 11th March, 2023 to Saturday 18th March 2023, following the ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the presidential election.

“While noting its reassurance that data from the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be properly backed up on its cloud facilities, we urge INEC to do everything within its power to preserve and protect the integrity of the extracted data from BVAS as it has committed to do before court. “Further, we enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election in order to avoid a recurrence in the March 18, election.

“Even as presidential candidates and their political parties explore and exercise their constitutional liberty to challenge or defend the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we must remind ourselves of the overriding duty that we bear to eschew conduct and action capable of undermining the peace of our country or imperil the capacity of INEC to conduct the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections. “Our candidate, now President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the overwhelming choice of Nigerians in the presidential election which was free, fair and in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections. “We are thankful for our renewed presidential mandate, and urge our supporters and indeed all Nigerians to double down on their support for our great Party, and its candidates in the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly election.”

