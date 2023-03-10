News

APC To INEC: Use window of adjustment of gov, S’Assembly polls to correct gray areas

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comments Off on APC To INEC: Use window of adjustment of gov, S’Assembly polls to correct gray areas

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the window of adjustment on the governorship and State Assembly polls to correct the anomalies in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections. The party also warned the electoral umpire to make sure that the data in the BVAS were kept safe. In the statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) respects the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections from 11th March, 2023 to Saturday 18th March 2023, following the ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the presidential election.

“While noting its reassurance that data from the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be properly backed up on its cloud facilities, we urge INEC to do everything within its power to preserve and protect the integrity of the extracted data from BVAS as it has committed to do before court. “Further, we enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election in order to avoid a recurrence in the March 18, election.

“Even as presidential candidates and their political parties explore and exercise their constitutional liberty to challenge or defend the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we must remind ourselves of the overriding duty that we bear to eschew conduct and action capable of undermining the peace of our country or imperil the capacity of INEC to conduct the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections. “Our candidate, now President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the overwhelming choice of Nigerians in the presidential election which was free, fair and in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections. “We are thankful for our renewed presidential mandate, and urge our supporters and indeed all Nigerians to double down on their support for our great Party, and its candidates in the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly election.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged Harassment: Rep reports Taraba gov to Buhari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security Chairman, Usman Danjuma Shiddi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to save opposition party candidates in Taraba State from alleged harassment by Governor Ishaku Darius. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 Taraba South senatorial election accused Ishaku, who is the candidate of […]
News

Re-open Funso Williams’ murder case, Bode George tells Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of a pan-Lagos indigenes association, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, Chief Olabode George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation of the brutal murder of Engineer Funsho Williams in 2006.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to […]
News

Why Akwa Ibom farmers’ enumeration is a big deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Accurate information is a fundamental component of today’s decision-making processes and this can only be achieved through proper data gathering. From economics to humanities, data play inestimable role in planning development and helping in policy formulation by any government. It is anticipated that as the world’s population rises in 2050 to over 9bn – 34% […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica