APC to Judiciary: Punish PDP for dragging Buni to court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has asked the Judiciary to punish the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleged abuse of court processes. The APC stated this in response to the suit against the Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, instituted by the PDP in court. The opposition party had gone to court for the governor of Yobe State and his Deputy, Idi Barde Gubana to be sacked from office and install Ambassador Umar Iliya of the PDP as the state governor.

PDP predicated its suit upon the judgement of the Supreme Court in Eyitayo Jegede and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in appeal No: SC/448/2021/ delivered on July 28. It will be recalled that the apex court had in a split decision of four to three, affirmed the election of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as Governor of Ondo State. However, in a minority judgement of three Justices, the apex court questioned the validity of the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and declared it illegal.

But APC reacting to the PDP suit in a statement from its Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a purported court action sponsored by the PDP against His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State. “While we are constrained from and reluctant to comment on the PDP’s misplaced and frivolous court action because it will be subjudice, the PDP leadership is obviously executing a desperate and poorly-scripted propaganda plot aimed at deflecting attention from the crisis of confidence the failed opposition party faces. “The PDP are ignominious rabble-rousers and have no locus to take any action on the internal affairs of the APC.

“The Supreme Court has already affirmed the status and legality of the CECPC and that is all there is to it. “There are clearly spelt out punitive measures against abuse of court processes. We are confident that the Judiciary will apply these measures fully.”

