APC to meet OPS in Lagos

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday will meet with the Organised Private Sector where questions agitating the minds of the business of the community will be answered. A statement from the Commissioner, Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Saturday said questions such as will there be a conducive environment for business? How will manufacturing fare? Will there be incentives for job creation? These and other questions will be answered on Monday when leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) meet with members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Lagos.

Furthermore, the Statement said that it is all part of the party’s nationwide coalition building towards the general elections later this month. At the session, which is yet another testament to the party’s inclusive engagement strategy, will be Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Director General of Budget Office for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Titan Bank Chairman, Tunde Lemo will be moderator

