APC to NASS members: You don’t have capacity to win election in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday told National Assembly members from the state elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that none of them have the capacity to win any election in the state. The party said the eight federal lawmakers couldn’t have been at the National Assembly without the state Governor, Dave Umahi and that they would still return to the governor’s party when the time comes.

Eight out of nine federal lawmakers from the state had refused to join Umahi to the APC. Theotherlawmaker that made them nine, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, was elected on the platform of APC. Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, who spoke with reporters in Abakaliki, claimed that the National Assembly members were not on ground and would be defeated in any election.

“Start from number one to the last National Assembly member that is there, does any of them have the capacity to win a council election. Is it not the love the governor has for them that made all of them to sail through? Is it not the governor that made them to be National Assembly members? Can any of them come out and say yes, this was how I won election into the National Assembly.

“Some of these people don’t have capacity, they don’t have at all. It is just that they have gone to Abuja and then they feel yes, that they have arrived, arrived where? Can you conduct an election in Abuja; is it not down here in Ebonyi? “So, let us see how popular they are in their various areas. They will return to APC, because they know that the governor has done wonders in the state within a space of five years, which they all know and they are enjoying. We will welcome them if they come. Emegha, who was commissioner for internal security and border peace in the state, accused the National Assembly members of not protecting Igbo interest by clamouring for a president of Igbo extraction in their party, the PDP.

“PDP is supposed to be owned by Igbo, but what is happening now? None of these our National Assembly members are saying anything aboutthe waytheIgboistreated in the PDP. You will come here and run down to River Statetobeaslavetosomebody.

We are not a third class state, we are part of Nigeria and verycourageous to determine what is due for our state and that is what we are doing. “Instead of them to rally round our governor, these so-called National Assembly members are talking rubbish, because some of them want to go for a fourth term. When will you breed another person? Somebody has been in power for up to 24 years and you have nothing to show for it,” he stated

Like this: Like Loading...