APC to Nigerians: Take advantage of Panel to end police brutality

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Judicial Panel of Inquiries to end SARS and police brutality. The party made the appeal in its Eid-El-Maulud messages to the Muslims. According to the party, Nigerians should support the ongoing reforms of the Federal Government.

Felicitating with Muslims on the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “as espoused in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity. We call on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid- El-Maulud to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation. “We urge Nigerians to be influenced by the great virtues that the Holy Prophet epitomised by imbibing the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, pa-tience and fellowship.

“Today, many parts of the country is ravaged by the aftermath of the #End- SARS protests and the unfortunate arson attacks and looting which marred the agitations. “While we seek justice for alleged Police brutality victims and embark on needed police reforms, we also urge peaceful agitations and engagements on all sides. To this end, we call on citizens and all stakeholders to take advantage of the Judicial panels of inquiry and restitution being established in states.

Like this: Like Loading...