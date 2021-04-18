APC to Obaseki: CBN has right to print money

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that the Federal Government recently printed N60 billion to argument FAAC.

According to the party, central banks all over the world print money when faced with financial crisis.

The party, however, said that what should be of concern is the ability of the Central Bank to manage its monetary policies and not printing of money.

Governor Obaseki had accused the Federal Government of printing money to share to the states, this accusation the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank had denied.