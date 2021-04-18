News

APC to Obaseki: CBN has right to print money

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that the Federal Government recently printed N60 billion to argument FAAC.
According to the party, central banks all over the world print money when faced with financial crisis.
The party, however, said that what should be of concern is the ability of the Central Bank to manage its monetary policies and not printing of money.
Governor Obaseki had accused the Federal Government of printing money to share to the states, this accusation the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank had denied.

Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, Secretary to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning in responding to the governor of Edo State’s allegations in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday however said, “Central banks all over the world print money.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kano establishes anti-corruption institute

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

O yo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, commissioned the upgraded Agbami Isolation Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, declaring that health workers will continue to receive strong support in the fight against coronavirus in the state.     The Governor, who was accompanied on the trip to Agbami by his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, and other […]
News

Gunning for UNICAL VC’s seat

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES

The race for the Vice Chancellorship of the University of Calabar is on. Although the current occupant of the seat would not be due to leave until November, many are already bandying their credentials for the plum job. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar At the last count, no fewer than nine Professors have joined the […]
News

Igbo presidency not negotiable, says Ezeife

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Nigeria needed Igbo Presidency more than the region itself, saying a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which had divine approval would be realized in 2023. Ezeife, who made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Enugu, urged Ndigbo to adopt an optimistic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica