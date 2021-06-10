APC to Okowa: Probe N10m theft in DESOPADEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday urged Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to probe the N10 million Social Security Fund fraud in the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC). The party accused the party as being a threat to the prevailing peace among the Isoko ethnic nationality in the state. The party also called on Governor Okowa to probe the activities of some of the oil chiefs in the commission and bring them to book. This came as the umbrella body of Isoko youths’ wing of the Isoko Development Union (IDU) protested and demanded for the N10 million monthly Social Security Fund that was being diverted.

The party maintained that the management had engaged the Isoko ethnic group in divide and rule tactics, which was fast eroding the atmosphere of peace in the locality. Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Executives of the party in the state, Sylvester Imonina, in Asaba yesterday said it was unfortunate that corrupt politicians in the commission were now making the part of the state a “cauldron of avoidable social and economic crisis.” He said some unscrupulous elements in the management had been diverting the money since January this year.

